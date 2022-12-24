Insider Buying: Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Buys $1,499,999.80 in Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,999.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.34 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $904,452.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -27.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in Agrify by 66.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 351,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agrify by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Several research analysts have commented on AGFY shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Agrify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.