Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Purchases $5,390,400.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,170.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

