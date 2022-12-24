Insider Selling: Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) Director Robert Anderson Campbell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,400 shares in the company, valued at C$44,394.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ASND opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. Ascendant Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.45 price objective (up from C$0.35) on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Articles

