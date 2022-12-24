Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $23,248.69 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $23,248.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,084.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

