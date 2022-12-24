Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £11,250.15 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,666.36).
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
VMUK stock opened at GBX 179.25 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 484.46. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.66). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.83.
Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
