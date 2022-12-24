Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £11,250.15 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,666.36).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

VMUK stock opened at GBX 179.25 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 484.46. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.66). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.83.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMUK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.55).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.