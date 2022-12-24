Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,676,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $219.46 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $214.68 and a 52-week high of $350.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $245.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

