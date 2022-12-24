Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $936,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 119,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

