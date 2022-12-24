Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

