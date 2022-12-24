Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 44 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5,486.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 307,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

NOW stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

