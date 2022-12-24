Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,505 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $35.43 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

