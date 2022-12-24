Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 261 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

