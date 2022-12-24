Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,701 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

