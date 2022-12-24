Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 916 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after purchasing an additional 583,357 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 215,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

