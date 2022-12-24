International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Worland bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).

International Graphite Limited manufactures and supplies downstream graphite products. It offers high and ultra-high purity micronized graphite and battery anode materials for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company also focuses on the exploration and development of the Springdale Graphite Project consisting of two granted exploration licenses, a prospecting license, and an application for an exploration licence in located in Hopetoun, Western Australia.

