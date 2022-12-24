International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.95

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.95 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.82). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 54,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £159.15 million and a PE ratio of 342.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.86.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

