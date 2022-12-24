Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 578.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,154 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 275.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $262.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

