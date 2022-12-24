Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $71.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $95.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.