Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.