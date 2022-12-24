iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 435.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,408,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,849,701. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.