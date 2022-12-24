iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Lifted by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 414.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,326 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

