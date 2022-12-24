iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ESGU stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.