iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,141.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 606,702 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 43,792 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 217,593 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.