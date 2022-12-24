iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,705 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 272,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

