iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJH stock opened at $242.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.35.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

