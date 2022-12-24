iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

