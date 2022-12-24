Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $314,296. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.