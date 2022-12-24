JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 282,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.