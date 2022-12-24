JOE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.42 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $47.42 million and $1.26 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

