JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price to $10.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
CommScope Stock Down 1.3 %
CommScope stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
