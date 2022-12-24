JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price to $10.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 1.3 %

CommScope stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

CommScope Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.