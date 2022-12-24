Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

JNPR opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 121.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

