Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.31. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 12,419 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

