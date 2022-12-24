Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.31. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 12,419 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

