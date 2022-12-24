Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $330.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

