KlayUniverse 1-Day Volume Hits $1,008.23 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,008.23 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02239094 USD and is down -73.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $745.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

