Kokoswap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $102.74 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $102.74 million and $10,356.58 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

