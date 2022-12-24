Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 923 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,881. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

