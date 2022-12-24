Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,168 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 181,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 874,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

