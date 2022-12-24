Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $11.04 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,373. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48.

