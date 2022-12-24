Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. 9,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.39 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

