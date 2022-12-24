Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $11.04 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,373. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

