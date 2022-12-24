Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Vermilion Energy makes up about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

VET traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,627,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.29. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

