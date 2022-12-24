Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 271,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. 698,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

