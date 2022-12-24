Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 881,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,051. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $126.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

