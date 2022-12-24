Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 881,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,051. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $126.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

