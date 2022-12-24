Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 120,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

