Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.