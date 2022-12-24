Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.35. 1,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,892 shares of company stock worth $1,833,551. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 20.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Stories

