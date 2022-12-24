Kujira (KUJI) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $42.73 million and $105,343.32 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 98,510,803 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.42626208 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90,676.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

