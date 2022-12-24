Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 63.4% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 538,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

