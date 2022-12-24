Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

