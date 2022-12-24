Ledyard National Bank Has $8.72 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

