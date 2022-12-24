Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

